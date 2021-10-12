Bharat FIH opens R&D Centre at the IIT Madras Research Park

Scripting a survival
Bharat FIH (formerly Rising Stars Mobile India), a subsidiary of FIH Mobiles (a Foxconn Technology Group Company), has opened its Research & Development Centre at the IIT Madras Research Park, Chennai. Bharat FIH R&D Centre will be among the first R&D Centres in India to design end-to-end 5G devices.
The centre will be equipped to offer products designed for all current and future cutting-edge technologies for its global and Indian customers. The centre will also leverage the IT strength and local talents. It will offer an end-to-end services portfolio to customers that includes product design, tooling and moulding, global sourcing and manufacturing services for smart phones and other products and services in the electronics segment, says a company press release.
Josh Foulger, Country Head and Managing Director, Bharat FIH, said that there is a market need for innovative technologies and products with quick turnaround times in the ever-changing electronics segment. “Our India R&D will capitalise on our manufacturing strengths and collaborate with our global teams under the Foxconn Technology Group in product design, cost optimisation, customer experience, sourcing, tooling and manufacturing,” he said.
“OEM brands in the electronics sector will have access to our latest technologies and robust designs based on deep consumer insights and assist them in shortening their product development cycles,” he added.
Bharat FIH R&D centre will operate in industrial, mechanical, hardware and software design domains and will be aligned to help translate customer requirements into product specifications for all electronic products. The centre offers design and product development services, including mechanical design for manufacturability with customised own proprietary CAD/CAM tools that enhances design and product development capabilities, the release said.
