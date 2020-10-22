Bharti Enterprises keen to set up 5G equipment manufacturing in Karnataka

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
Bharti Enterprises has expressed interest in setting up 5G equipment manufacturing in Karnataka.
Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, interacting with Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the company is interested in setting up the facility and is also setting up telecom manufacturing components in Karnataka.
He elaborated on the company’s telecom and electronics network in Karnataka and spoke about their involvement in providing vocational training and Quality Support Program in Karnataka and in government schools in Ramnagar.
Yediyurappa said that Karnataka had recently announced the New Industry Policy with a special emphasis to make the State an integral part of the global supply chain across industry sectors.
“The policy emphasises on advanced manufacturing, R&D and innovation and builds-up on Karnataka’s leadership position in the field of Innovation where we ranked No.1 in the country,” he added.
He added, “Measures have been taken to make land procurement and labour compliances easier. We have ensured that any approved project can start the next day without waiting for any downstream approvals by suitable amendments to Karnataka Industrial (Facilitation) Act.”
