Bharti Infratel Q2 net up 61% to ₹964 crore

Telecom infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Limited (Bharti Infratel) on Monday reported consolidated net profit of ₹964 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, up 61 per cent as compared with ₹600 crore recored in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review declined marginally year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,638 crore as compared with ₹3,668 crore in the same period previous year.

“Bharti Infratel has continued on the positive trend in quarterly net additions on both towers and co-locations during the quarter ended September 30,” said Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel.

Both Bharti Infratel and Indus towers are well poised with their industry-leading scale and strong financial position to partner with mobile operators as they look to intensify their networks, he added.