Info-tech

Bharti Infratel Q2 net up 61% to ₹964 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

Telecom infrastructure provider Bharti Infratel Limited (Bharti Infratel) on Monday reported consolidated net profit of ₹964 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, up 61 per cent as compared with ₹600 crore recored in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review declined marginally year-on-year (YoY) to ₹3,638 crore as compared with ₹3,668 crore in the same period previous year.

“Bharti Infratel has continued on the positive trend in quarterly net additions on both towers and co-locations during the quarter ended September 30,” said Akhil Gupta, Chairman, Bharti Infratel.

Both Bharti Infratel and Indus towers are well poised with their industry-leading scale and strong financial position to partner with mobile operators as they look to intensify their networks, he added.

Published on October 21, 2019
Bharti Infratel Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
How Facebook’s Thumbstoppers narrate the art of storytelling in 10 seconds