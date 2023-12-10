The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is likely to send its inputs and comments this week on the implementation of the uniform charging port in electronic devices.

Also read: BIS inks MoU with 35 institutions for collaboration in standardisation

The development comes after industry stakeholders met recently to deliberate on the timelines of implementation of uniform charging ports in electronic devices under the ambit of the ‘Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021 (commonly known as CRO).

While Samsung had proposed to mandate the uniform charging ports in identified electronic devices with EU timelines, Apple suggested it be imposed for new models only with timelines of EU+6 months.

“After detailed deliberations, MeitY has requested BIS to provide input on the suggestions of industry stakeholders regarding the implementation of the uniform charging port in electronic devices,” a government official said.

No hasty decision

According to sources, the government will decide only after detailed deliberations again, and not take a hasty decision on it because many of the devices, including those made by Apple, are now exported from India.

“It is not about Apple or Samsung only now, but the whole industry. Several devices are made in India that are not only exported to developing countries now but also to many developed nations in the West,” said a Delhi-based analyst.

Analysts said that it was right on Apple’s part to suggest that regulation be imposed for new models only because the design of the earlier models cannot be changed to make them portable to USB Type-C.

“It’s like the similar situation when car makers were asked to fit six airbags in small cars and existing models as mandatory at one point in time, but later on the government left it to the companies and did not make it compulsory. Therefore, Apple has also requested the government for a natural transition period for the implementation of any regulation, keeping in mind the product design timelines for a smooth transition,” said an analyst.

Globally, most countries are implementing uniform charging ports on electronic devices from December 2024 onwards. For instance, the European Union is kicking off from December 28, 2024; Saudi Arabia from January 2025; and California by 2026 to reduce e-waste.

Most of the countries are following the EU timeline. According to reports, the EU generated around 11,000 tonnes of e-waste in 2022, and it was 9,000–10,000 tonnes in India.