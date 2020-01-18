Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) in government services to get a boost through CoE

Quick takes
WHO alert on superbugsWorld running out of optionsThe World Health Organization warned on Friday that a dire ...
The Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Blockchain Technology, which opened in Bengaluru, will focus on building a robust infrastructure to provide Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS).
Karnataka Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar inaugurated the CoE, which aims to facilitate government departments build proof of concept for use of Blockchain technology in different dimensions of governance, leading to large-scale deployment of some such applications. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) will provide efficient hosting of the Blockchain network.
Blockchain, a new and niche technology, is finding adoption in sectors such as health, finance, and agriculture, among others. It is expected to aid the government in implementing various programmes and provide trust and immutability to its assets.
The CoE has developed Blockchain-based Proof of Concepts (PoCs) for select government use-cases to understand the potential benefits that this emerging technology offers. New and previously unforeseen applications of Blockchain in government are expected to enhance transparency, traceability and trust in e-governance systems.
NIC, which is the technology advisor and ICT solutions provider to the government, is expected to implement this at all levels of the government. NIC has played a key role in the introduction of ICT in government, establishment of NICNET or National Knowledge Network (NKN), development of critical e-governance solutions and a host of other services required by the government.
