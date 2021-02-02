Blockchain, full stack developer courses: Last date for applying extended to Feb 8

The last date for applying for blockchain and full stack development courses offered by the ICT Academy and the Kerala Blockchain Academy in association with the Kerala State Development Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has been extended to February 8.

Students planning to pursue a career in these fields, which according to a survey conducted by LinkedIn have huge job potential in India, can apply online at abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in. They will be admitted based on an entrance test to be held on February 10. Engineering and science graduates, three-year diploma holders and working professionals can apply.

The entrance test will comprise numerical ability, logical reasoning and computer science tests. Course advance fees are ₹250 and ₹1,000 (refundable) respectively. Women aspirants who secure higher ranks will be eligible for full scholarship, and others 70 per cent. Details can be had on 0471-2700813 and 8078102119.