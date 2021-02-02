Blockchain, full stack developer courses: Last date for applying extended to Feb 8

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The last date for applying for blockchain and full stack development courses offered by the ICT Academy and the Kerala Blockchain Academy in association with the Kerala State Development Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) has been extended to February 8.
Students planning to pursue a career in these fields, which according to a survey conducted by LinkedIn have huge job potential in India, can apply online at abcd.kdisc.kerala.gov.in. They will be admitted based on an entrance test to be held on February 10. Engineering and science graduates, three-year diploma holders and working professionals can apply.
Also read: The subdued rise of blockchain in India
The entrance test will comprise numerical ability, logical reasoning and computer science tests. Course advance fees are ₹250 and ₹1,000 (refundable) respectively. Women aspirants who secure higher ranks will be eligible for full scholarship, and others 70 per cent. Details can be had on 0471-2700813 and 8078102119.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...