Blockchain tech startup TRST01 raises seed round

TRST01 (TrayamBhu Tech Solutions Pvt. Limited), a blockchain solutions provider, has raised an undisclosed seed round from US-based Octave Ventures and others.

The firm said it would use the proceeds to develop Blockchain-based products on climate tech covering carbon credit and tokenisation carbon assets. Part of the funds would also be used to expand its operations to the US and emerging markets.

“We are going to hire 50 engineers by the end of 2022,” a company spokesperson has said.

The two-year-old firm has over 15 customers and 30 employees. The company has launched a portfolio of products that address trust, transparency and traceability in agriculture and food spaces.

“Partnering with an experienced investor will help us to drive our mission to bring about the best use of emerging technologies to address industry pain points on trust, transparency, and traceability,” Prabir Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of TRST01, said.