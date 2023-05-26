BluSapphire, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)-based cybersecurity solutions company, is planning to increase the headcount by over 50 employees, taking the total to over 75 employees as part of its plan to expand its operations.

“We are planning to add over 50 professionals in the next two quarters. We have moved into a new premises in Hyderabad,” a top executive of BluSapphire said.

Last year, the company raised $9.2 million in a Series-A round. The round was led by Barings Private Equity India, with participation from cross-border VC firm Dallas Venture Capital, Binny Bansal-backed xto10x, RPG Ventures, and Merisis Venture Partners.

Kiran Vangaveti, CEO and Founder of BluSapphire, said, “The new 8,500 sq. ft. facility, located at Cyber Gateway in Madhapur can house over 120 employees.”

“Our plan is to expand our research and development, in alignment with our product roadmap, and strengthen our global security operations,” he said.