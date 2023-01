Hyderabad, Jan. 13 BluSapphire Cyber Systems, a cybersecurity platform, has appointed Luis Curet as Vice-President (Sales) to lead its revenue generation in the US.

With over 25 years of experience in computer networking and cybersecurity, Luis served in multiple go-to-market (GTM) executive roles.

BluSapphire Cyber Systems raised $9.2 million in 2022 in a Series-A round, led by Barings Private Equity India, Dallas Venture Capital and Binny Bansal-backed xto10x.

