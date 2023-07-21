boAt has introduced a new smart wearable product with a focus on health and fitness. Notably, the product is neither a watch nor a band, but a Smart Ring loaded with tracking features.

Your Wellness, in a Ring



Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/ontNYHlNUr — boAt (@RockWithboAt) July 20, 2023

Features

Packed with ceramic and metal body, it has a sleek design. It has been designed to be lightweight and easily wearable and portable. The device is water resistance and has smart touch controls.

The Smart Ring has advance tracking features such as heart tracking sensors, SpO2 blood oxygen tracker, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, daily activities tracker, and more.

By installing boAt Ring App on the phone, users can track progress and insights visually.

Price and Availability

As of now there’s no official announcement from boAt on the price of the Smart Ring. However, the company confirmed that boAt Smart Ring will be available on Amazon and Flipkart.