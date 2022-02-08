Bosch Global Soft to set up facility in Hyderabad

Bosch Global Software Technologies has announced that it would set up a facility in Hyderabad with about 3,000 employees. “Bosch came into India in 1922. It set up a software and R&D division in Bengaluru in 1997. Now the company decided to set up their facility in Hyderabad with a large presence of 3,000 people in IT, engineering, and R&D,” Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao said in a statement. Earlier in the day, he held discussions with the leadership team of the German firm. “A formal launch event will be organised by Bosch soon,” he said. Bosch Global Software Technologies Vice-President Center Head Kiran Sundara Raman was present in the meeting along with Jayesh Ranjan (Principal Secretary, Govt of Telangana) and Senior officials from ITE&C Department.

