Bots make up nearly two-thirds of internet traffic: Report

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Bots make up nearly two-thirds of internet traffic, with bad bots making up nearly 40 per cent of all traffic, according to a recent report from cybersecurity firm Barracuda.
Bots are software programs made to perform certain automated, predefined tasks. Bad bots are programmed to perform malicious tasks that threaten the cybersecurity of users.
Barracuda has recently released its report, titled 'Bot attacks: Top Threats and Trends – Insights' providing a look into the growing number of automated attacks and exploring emerging traffic patterns, live examples of bot behavior and detection, and the steps IT teams should take to protect their businesses.
Barracuda researchers analysed the internet traffic patterns over the first six months of 2021.
The report also looked at current trends, such as the volume of traffic from these bad bots, where bot attacks are originating from, and the time of day attacks are most likely to happen.
As per the report, e-commerce applications and login portals were the most common targets of advanced persistent bots.
A majority of the bot traffic was recorded coming in from the two large public clouds, namely AWS and Microsoft Azure, in roughly equal measure.
As for the primary regions in terms of bot traffic, North America accounted for 67 cent of bad bot traffic. A majority of such traffic originated from public data centers.
Over 22 per cent of bad bot traffic was coming in from Europe, with European bad bot traffic more likely to come from hosting services or residential IPs (Internet Protocols).
“While some bots like search engine crawlers are good, our research shows that over 60% of bots are dedicated to carrying out malicious activities at scale,” said Tushar Richabadas, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Applications and Cloud Security, Barracuda.
“When left unchecked, these bad bots can steal data, affect site performance, and even lead to a breach. That’s why it’s critically important to detect and effectively block bot traffic,” Richabadas added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...