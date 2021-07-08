Brightcom to acquire digital marketing firm

Brightcom Group, a listed firm that provides digital marketing solutions and services, has said it is going to acquire a digital marketing services company for an undisclosed amount.

It said it signed a Letter of Intent to acquire the company, which has about 1,100 employees.

“The details regarding the name of the target company have been kept confidential under the LoI agreement. A definitive agreement will follow after the completion of the customary business, legal and financial due diligence,” a Brightcom statement has said.

The target company, which has clients such as Netflix, Disney, Bitly and Hulu, works with clients for their product strategy, product development and operational support needs, it said.

“It takes care of display, video and mobile advertising for ad agencies and publishers for its clients. Based in India, the company has operations in the US and Europe,” it said.