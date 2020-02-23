BSNL employees’ union to go on hunger strike on February 24

The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the state-run telecom company, is set to organise a nation-wide hunger strike on Monday.

The lunch-hour demonstration and hunger strike will be conducted across all state and district headquarters.

ALSO READ: BSNL employees’ union calls for hunger strike on February 24

The union is seeking an immediate payment of two months’ salaries and the rollout of 4G services. Further, it is also protesting against the “abnormal delay” in issuing sovereign bonds for ₹15,000 crore as approved by the Union Cabinet in BSNL’s revival package.

Additionally, the AUAB has sought the immediate payment of wage arrears to contract workers and the ending of “whimsical” transfer of employees following the success of the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).

BSNL is yet to pay salaries for December and January. Further, the union wants the company to ready its network and infrastructure to launch 4G services, with the government spectrum allocation expected by April 1, 2020.