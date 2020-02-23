BSNL employees’ union to go on hunger strike on February 24

Connecting with a long-forgotten era
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the state-run telecom company, is set to organise a nation-wide hunger strike on Monday.
The lunch-hour demonstration and hunger strike will be conducted across all state and district headquarters.
ALSO READ: BSNL employees’ union calls for hunger strike on February 24
The union is seeking an immediate payment of two months’ salaries and the rollout of 4G services. Further, it is also protesting against the “abnormal delay” in issuing sovereign bonds for ₹15,000 crore as approved by the Union Cabinet in BSNL’s revival package.
Additionally, the AUAB has sought the immediate payment of wage arrears to contract workers and the ending of “whimsical” transfer of employees following the success of the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS).
BSNL is yet to pay salaries for December and January. Further, the union wants the company to ready its network and infrastructure to launch 4G services, with the government spectrum allocation expected by April 1, 2020.
A unique exhibition in Haryana showcased rural life before the advent of modernisation
A facelift is being given to a ‘geological gem’ in Maharashtra, a unique site ‘visited’ by a meteorite 50,000 ...
An NGO makes aprons innovative tools to educate the young on reproductive health
Company confident that it will take the pole position by offering top-class value proposition in India
While bond yields fell sharply in 2019, it was no walk in the park for investors. Will the bond market’s ...
Indices are hovering around the 50-DMA and the momentum oscillators signal weakness
Portfolio expansion into low- and mid-income projects makes it a good proposition
Scheme has outpaced its benchmark by two percentage points over past seven and 10 years
MK Gandhi was known for keeping indefinite fasts. But he was, interestingly, also one of the first to promote ...
Manpreet Singh, captain of the national hockey team, is the first Indian to win FIH’s Player of the Year award ...
But manufacturers are now trying to reduce their carbon footprint with eco-friendly denim
The Amazon rainforests of Peru present a picture of beauty and diversity that is fast disappearing
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...