BSNL extends validity of prepaid mobiles for free

State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on Monday said that its mobile customers can continue receiving calls till April 20, even though their validity is over, amidst lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In view of hardships faced by the mobile subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period from March 22 and are not able to recharge for extension of validity, BSNL is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to April 20 free of cost, the company said in a statement. This step will help the subscribers in receiving incoming calls.

In addition to this, BSNL is also giving a free talk-time of ₹10 to all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lockdown period. These facilities are extended to facilitate communication by BSNL mobile subscribers in emergency, it said.

“BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services,” Praveen Kumar Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said.