BSNL extends validity of prepaid mobiles for free

Shine a light on nurses & midwives
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) on Monday said that its mobile customers can continue receiving calls till April 20, even though their validity is over, amidst lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic.
In view of hardships faced by the mobile subscribers whose validity has expired during the lockdown period from March 22 and are not able to recharge for extension of validity, BSNL is extending the validity of all such subscribers up to April 20 free of cost, the company said in a statement. This step will help the subscribers in receiving incoming calls.
In addition to this, BSNL is also giving a free talk-time of ₹10 to all such subscribers who reach zero balance during the lockdown period. These facilities are extended to facilitate communication by BSNL mobile subscribers in emergency, it said.
“BSNL firmly stands with its subscribers during this crisis period and we request the subscribers to “Go Digital” for recharging their accounts. Several options available for recharge include MyBSNL mobile app, BSNL website and other popular wallet services,” Praveen Kumar Purwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BSNL, said.
This year’s World Health Day (April 7) comes in the midst of a health crisis in the form of the novel ...
Dr. Vivek Singh, Supreme Court Lawyer 1. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight and I start my day ...
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised ...
There is an urgent need to understand that abortion is not a “crime” nor “killing” but an issue of personal ...
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
The road ahead seems quite bumpy
Investors are well-advised to continue their systematic investment plans in mutual funds in the ongoing ...
Borrowers gain from rate cut, but think twice before claiming the moratorium
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...