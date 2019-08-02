BSNL staff union peeved with proposed VRS

The proposed implementation of VRS at BSNL will have a huge impact on the ailing PSU, which has already put direct recruitments on hold.

“Since the excess staff is being sent on VRS, all the posts they are holding and existing vacancies will cease to exist,” according to the Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA).

It will impact redeployment, while additional work has to be shared by the remaining employees, who will lose two years of service and salary due to retirement age reduction, according to the SNEA website.

Stating that BSNL’s pending liabilities is at about ₹13,000 crore, the association also stated that the government was never interested in providing 4G spectrum to BSNL.

Government actions delayed providing 2G, 3G and 4G services to BSNL customers, it alleged.

The merger of BSNL and MTNL would happen after the latter becomes debt free, while BSNL will be allowed to monetise land, optical fibre and towers for capex requirements. MTNL’s huge loan, its status as a listed company and contentious human resource issues are seen as hurdles to the merger.