BSNL to offer free broadband to enable WFH

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) is offering free broadband across the country for a month, from Friday, to enable Work From Home (WFH)

The service is being provided to users who have BSNL landline but do not have broadband. The users can utilise this service to work from home, study from home, buy groceries online from home or anything that can minimise the need to move outdoor for availing essential needs, BSNL Director (Consumer Fixed Access) Vivek Banzal said.

BSNL users can subscribe to this service by calling a toll free number (1800-345-1504).

The company is rolling out Bharatfibre and Bharat Airfibre broadband services across the country, offering OTT content bundled with the broadband service. BSNL is also offering its VPN services to corporates to enable WFH service.