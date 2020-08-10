BSNL union launches Twitter campaign

The All Unions and Associations of BSNL (AUAB), the umbrella organisation of all the employees’ unions of the state-run telecom operator, has called for a Twitter campaign between 11 am and 3 pm on Monday.

The campaign is being organised seeking revival of the ailing public sector unit and immediate launch of 4G services for the company.

“As per BSNL’s revival plan approved by the Union Cabinet, BSNL 4G services should have been launched by this time. But, unfortunately, due to various reasons best known to BSNL management and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), BSNL’s 4G launch is getting terribly delayed,” according to union’s notice for the campaign.

“The sufferers due to this delay, are the citizens of India especially the peoples in rural areas, where still the Internet has not reached,” it said, adding the delay is adversely affecting BSNL’s revenue generation.

The umbrella organisation has asked all its employees to tweet with the hashtag #BSNL4GNow, and tag Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister’s office (@PMOIndia), Union IT and telecom minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) and media organisations.

AUAB comprises as many as 11 unions of the beleaguered telecom company, including Sanchar Nigam Executives’ Association (SNEA), BSNL Employees’ Union (BSNLEU), National Federation of Telecom Employees (NFTE), All India Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd Executives’ Association (AIBSNLEA), National Union of BSNL Workers and SC/ST Employees Welfare Association of BSNL (SEWA BSNL) among others.

