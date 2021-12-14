Bullish on the creator economy, Adobe launches Creative Cloud Express

Adobe on Monday launched Creative Cloud Express, a unified task-based, web and mobile product for creating and sharing multimedia content.

Users can leverage the new offering from Adobe to create and share multimedia content ranging from social media posts and stories, invitations to marketing materials like logos, flyers and banners

David Wadhwani, Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President, Adobe, said, “Creative Cloud Express is the start of a brand-new journey to introduce first-time creators to Adobe creative tools while adding significant value to our current Creative Cloud subscribers.”

The tool is meant for users from students to social media influencers to small business owners who are looking for easy-to-use, template-driven tools to promote their products and themselves, Adobe said.

“For all Creative Cloud subscribers who already use the company’s flagship applications, Creative Cloud Express adds significant value to the ideation process from creating mock-ups to ensuring brand consistency to publishing content on social media,” it said.

Creative Cloud Express enables drag-and-drop content creation. It leverages Adobe Sensei, Adobe’s AI/ML (Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning) framework, and the technology behind Adobe’s flagship applications like Photoshop, Premiere and Acrobat.

Creator economy

The new launch is part of the company’s “ambitious plans” for the creator economy.

“With the advances in artificial intelligence, cloud and web technology, we’re entering an exciting new chapter. As the web has been an incredible medium for sharing, it’s rapidly becoming a powerful platform for creation,” said Adobe’s Chief Executive Officer, Shantanu Narayen, at a news conference for the launch.

“The web gives us the unique opportunity to truly understand creators’ intent and provide a more pervasive platform to make creativity accessible, joyful and available to the next generation of creators. In other words, the time is now for a radically different approach to enable creativity for the unifies creation, collaboration, and sharing,” added Narayen.

“With Creative Cloud and Creative Cloud Express, we are meeting the demands of all creators and catalysing the creator economy,” said Wadhwani.

“The universe of individuals and small businesses needing to do this is exploding today, with millions of people employing their creativity, and ideas to build successful careers and thriving businesses. For all of us at Adobe, this is an inflection point,” he said.

“We’re starting today with the release of Creative Cloud Express. But we have ambitious plans to expand what’s possible will be a major force in driving the development of the creator economy in the years ahead,” Wadhwani added.

Creative Cloud Express Features

The platform will provide access to 20,000 premium Adobe fonts and 175 million royalty-free licensed Adobe Stock images and access to Photoshop Express and Premiere Rush to premium users. Users using the free version will have access to one million stock images and other assets.

“Everyone has a story to tell and it’s our mission to empower everyone to express their ideas,” said Scott Belsky, Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President, Creative Cloud, Adobe.

“In this unique time, where millions of people are building a personal and professional brand, we’re excited to launch Creative Cloud Express as a simple, template-based tool that unifies the creation, collaboration and sharing process so anyone can create with ease,” added Belsky.

It comes with advanced search and discover capabilities, powered by the Adobe Stock Marketplace. The “Quick Actions” feature powered by Adobe Sensei will help users remove background features from photos, trim and merge videos, turn videos into GIFs and convert/export PDFs in a few clicks. It supports Shared Templates and Shared Brands to ensure brand consistency across teams

Apart from access to a vast library of templates to get started, it will also provide tools to quickly remove the background from an image or apply Photoshop-type filters and effects to images. Another important feature to note is the integration with Creative Cloud Libraries which will enable users to access assets from Photoshop and Illustrator and use them in the Creative Cloud Express app.

Pricing and availability

Creative Cloud Express is free to start and available immediately to everyone on the web at adobe.com/express and as a free app from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Creative Cloud Express will be included with Creative Cloud All Apps and flagship single-app plans over $20 and is free for K-12. The Creative Cloud Express premium plan with additional features is available for $9.99 per month. For users looking for more flexibility, they can use Creative Cloud Express for free but can also purchase images from Adobe Stock a la carte.

“How do we continue to innovate going forward and continue to differentiate ourselves, it’s going to come down to the world’s best content. We have an incredible library that we are starting with. We are going to continue to invest in building out the templates, continue to invest in everything we are doing in photography, images and design assets. We are also going to continue investing heavily in search,” said Wadhwani.

We are also going to be investing more and more in terms of our Quick actions and bringing in the decades of experience we have in our core Creative Cloud applications. And of course, we are going to invest heavily into integration between CC (Creative Cloud) applications and our CC Express offering,” he said.

Creative Cloud Express for Enterprise and Teams will be launched in 2022.