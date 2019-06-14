Burying differences, GOQii and Flipkart settle case out of court

KTM set to kick off new chapter in India with 790 Duke
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
Ratan Tata-backed smart wearables maker GOQii’s ongoing legal dispute with Flipkart — for deep discounting its bands on the e-commerce platform — has been resolved by both the parties out of court.
The court hearing, originally set for June 7, was adjourned to June 26.
“Happy to share that @GOQii products will be back on @Flipkart! Flipkart and GOQii have been in constant communication and have resolved the issue. We will work together to make India healthy,” tweeted Vishal Gondal, founder and CEO of GOQii, on Friday.
GOQii had taken the matter to court saying its products were being sold below cost price, at a 70-80 per cent discount, on Flipkart. As a consequence, it lost orders to the tune of 5-8 lakh units from corporates, brands and distributors, incurring heavy losses, it said. This was despite the Bombay Civil Court ordering Flipkart and its sellers Tech-Connect and Retailnet to stop selling GOQii products.
However, Flipkart maintained it was fully compliant with domestic laws, and that it was engaged with the suppliers for a swift resolution of the matter.
“Flipkart engaged with us in a transparent way and their team worked on a resolution benefiting the brand and the customers. We look forward to a continued fruitful association and helping serve millions of Flipkart customers in a better way,” said Gondal.
Asked if Flipkart had compensated the start-up for the losses it had incurred due to losing huge volumes of orders, he said: “We have amicably resolved our differences and hence don’t have any contentions related to the issues we faced. GOQii has withdrawn its suit and complaint against Flipkart.”
Adarsh Menon, Vice-President and Head of Private Labels at Flipkart, said in a statement: “Flipkart is a customer-focussed marketplace that works closely with brands and seller partners to ensure that all policies are aligned to industry standards and are in compliance with all applicable Indian laws. We have a zero tolerance policy on incidents that impact customer trust. In the last few days, we have ensured constant engagement with GOQii to resolve any differences and we are glad that the brand will be back on Flipkart.”
The Austrian bike-maker will leverage its China JV for global distribution
The German luxury brand is leveraging new tools to attract buyers
Zeal scooter brings in new customers; more products in company’s pipeline
Urban mobility is set to witness a tectonic shift with EVs, and a revamped, refocussed infrastructure. Here ...
Debt funds may not be as risky as equity funds, but they come with the possibility of capital erosion
I am a super senior citizen and a Central government pensioner. During FY2018-19, I sold equity shares that ...
RATE helps calculate the return on investments and cost of loans
SEBI’s new norms, slowdown push 5-year return of almost 50% of funds into red zone
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
Please Email the Editor