Byju’s names Anil Goel as President - Technology

Edtech decacorn Byju’s has announced the appointment of Anil Goel as President - Technology.
Goel was previously group chief technology and product officer of OYO. He has also worked with Amazon, RealNetworks, and HyperQuality.
At Byju’s and its group companies, besides directing technology strategy and introducing emerging technologies, Goel will be responsible for product development, network operations, and implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure.
Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer, Byju’s, said, “Anil is a proven leader with 25-plus years of rich experience in building technology systems and processes in different organisations. At Byju’s, he will play a key role in building the next-generation technology in the education space.”
Goel said, “Technology is a powerful tool that can transform and redefine the way education is delivered. The team is already delivering cutting-edge technology and constantly innovating the learning space and I look forward to adding my expertise in further strengthening this. We will focus on developing tech-driven solutions that will empower students with high-quality education and provide engaging learning experiences.”
Goel holds an MBA degree in marketing from the City University of Seattle and a BTech (Hons) in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. An avid sportsperson, he has run a full marathon, done a 200-km cyclathon, and loves adventure sports like scuba diving and skydiving.
