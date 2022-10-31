Edtech company byteXL has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Microsoft to offer training in emerging technologies in tier-ii and iii cities of the country.

While byteXL will lead the training programme, Microsoft will support the effort with necessary infrastructure, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) Labs.

“Students can also earn Microsoft certifications, once they complete the required learning and industry-ready skills. Students from this programme will have access to Microsoft Azure and AI certifications, along with industry approved training modules,” Karun Tadepalli, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of byteXL, said.

The company has so far improved employability of one lakh engineering students in 90 institutes in seven states.

“Students in smaller cities have faced challenges ranging from lack of access to quality educational material to exposure to global trends. They also lack exposure to industry and face financial challenges to access high-quality education,” he said.

“As a result, many bright students are forced to compromise on their higher education or move to bigger cities for better educational opportunities,” he said.

Indrani Choudhury, Chief Learning Officer of Microsoft India, said that digital technologies would be key in addressing the skills challenge that the country was facing.

“Democratising access to skilling with a focus on employability, especially in tier-ii and iii cities can empower large talent pools for the digital economy,” she said.