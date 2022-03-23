Callaway Golf to set up digitech centre in India

Callaway Golf, a US-based golf equipment company, will set up a digitech centre in Hyderabad. The company, with an annual revenue of $3.2 billion, has made this announcement during a meeting with a Telangana government delegation, led by its IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, at San Diego (the US) on Tuesday.

Callaway digitech centre will start its operations with 300 software professionals. It would focus on data analytics and also IT back-end support for their global operations, according to a government statement.

Callaway Golf Company is an active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin.

“This investment opens up a new sector and many more prospective clients from sports and allied fields may now look at Hyderabad to set up their tech centre,” the statement said.