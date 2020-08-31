Capgemini exports solar power from Bengaluru, Hyderabad campuses to Grid

Tech major Capgemini’s campuses in EPIP, Bengaluru and Gachibowli, Hyderabad are exporting surplus energy generated from their in-house captive solar plants to the state electricity boards (SEBs) daily.

As majority of the company’s employees are working from home, there is surplus energy at these campuses, which is exported through ‘Net Metering’ for public consumption. As part of Capgemini’s goal to turn net zero by 2030 in India, Capgemini has undertaken an energy project to give back to society the surplus power generated, according to a statement.

These two campuses have exported 1,46,590 Kwh of electricity to the state electricity grid, enough to power 60 households for a full year. By the end of 2020, Capgemini aims to export surplus solar energy that could power 100 households.

Initiated by Capgemini’s Corporate Real Estate Services (CRES) Engineering and Operations team, net etering enables the company’s captive solar power system to connect to the grid and the bidirectional meter records the solar power produced at Capgemini’s campuses and feeds back to the grid. Net metering exports surplus solar power generated within the campus to the SEB using the same transmission lines. The exported energy is then recorded in Capgemini’s monthly electricity bills.