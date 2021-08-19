Cellular operators urge effective measures to improve financial health of telecom sector

The Cellular Operators’ Association of India (COAI) has asked the government for effective measures to improve the financial health of the telecom sector, including a reduction in taxes and levies, increased tenure, reasonable reserve prices and easier payment terms, reduction in interest rate for deferred payment liability, and review of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) definition.

In a letter addressed to the Telecom Secretary, Anshu Prakash, Director-General, COAI, SP Kochhar, has sought the early completion of a TRAI consultation on tariff issues, waiver of financial and performance bank guarantees (BGs) and reduction in audits and penalties. He has also marked a letter to the Finance Minister, Telecom Minister and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. BusinessLine has seen the letter.

On increased tenure, he urged “reasonable reserve prices, easier payment terms in the form of doubling the tenure of all auctioned spectrum holdings, both existing and future, from 20 years to 40 years, without any additional amounts, and consideration of a 7-to-10-year moratorium for present and future spectrum payments.”

On AGR, he wrote, “Reduce the interest rate on deferred spectrum payment liabilities to four per cent for all current and future payments, including AGR payments...Implement a progressive AGR definition to include only telecom revenue and redefine deductions.”