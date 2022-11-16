The government has asked multi-system operators (MSO) to get themselves registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting within November 25, failing which its permissions could be revoked.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked the MSOs, in May, to furnish information regarding head-end locations, the conditional access system, transport stream/ frequency details, RF feed details, platform service details, CTAV signal distribution areas, STB seeding details, etc, to officials of the state-owned Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd.

The MSOs were asked to furnish the details on the website -- digitalindiamib.com -- created for this purpose. "It has come to the notice of the Ministry that some MSOs are yet to get registered, and to furnish the information on the portal," the MIB said in the order on Tuesday.

“In case of failure to furnish the above requested information within the prescribed time limit, it may be construed that MSO has violated the terms and conditions of the registration granted to them,” it said.

The ministry order said failure to register may lead to the initiation of proceedings under Section 4(7) of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 and Rule 11(7) of the Cable Television Networks Rules.,1994 for the suspension/ revocation of MSO registration.

