Centre postpones India's maiden summit on AI due to Covid-19

Uber-luxurious, retro-cool, two-seater's design sketch unveiled
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Centre has postponed the mega summit on the Artificial Intelligence, RAISE 2020- Responsible AI for Social Empowerment 2020. The event will now be held in first week of October in New Delhi.
Commenting on the Summit’s postponement, Abhishek Singh, President and CEO, National e-Governance Division (NeGD), MeitY said: “The step to postpone the Summit is a public health measure for containment and mitigation of the current COVID-19 outbreak.”
He also said,“The registrations are open for all participants and the process will remain the same as before. All AI startups are welcome to participate in the same procedure for the Startup Pitchfest.”
According to the official release, RAISE 2020 will be a global summit held to exchange ideas and charter a course to use AI for social transformation, inclusion, and empowerment in key areas, including healthcare, agriculture, education and smart mobility amongst other sectors.
The official release added that the summit will feature some of the most enthralling global start-ups working in the Artificial Intelligence related field.
Currently, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) is welcoming applications from all over the world and the winning entries will be selected by a panel of international thought-leaders.
In the RAISE 2020, a segment is dedicated to “The Startup Pitchfest,” where participants can share their ideas for use of AI in accelerating social transformation, inclusion, and empowerment.
The Centre has also furnished a new deadline to apply for the Startup Pitchfest. The last date for receiving applications has been extended to May 15. Other events in the RAISE 2020 include AI Startup Theater and The AI Startup Awards.
