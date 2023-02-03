The Centre has revised the minimum download speed for broadband connectivity to 2 Mbps from 512 kbps.

In its Gazette notification on January 25, the Ministry of Communication notified, “Broadband is a data connection that is able to support interactive services including Internet access and has the capability of the minimum download speed of 2 Mbps to an individual subscriber from the point of presence (POP) of the service provider intending to provide Broadband service.”

Before this the minimum download speed as per the Department of Telecommunication was 512 Kbps. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India had recommended to the DoT in September 2021 to update the minimum broadband speed to atleast 2 mbps. The DoT has implemented the recommendation.

The median fixed broadband speed in India far exceeds the minimum at around ​​75.18 Mbps.

India has a median mobile download speed of 36.74 Mbps median mobile download speeds.

According to Airtel’s website a minimum speed of 2 Mbps is just enough to send texts and emails, and much higher speeds are required to stream movies or use OTTs. A typical broadband plan provided by a telecom operator promises speeds between 40 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

According to a 2021 report by Ookla, around 97.5 per cent of Indian broadband subscribers meet the 2Mbps threshold.