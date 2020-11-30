CERT-In, Kasperksy in strategic pact to improve mutual cybersecurity capabilities

Will Magnite be Nissan’s Magnum Opus?
The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and cybersecurity firm Kaspersky on Monday announced a strategic partnership for improving mutual cybersecurity capabilities
Kaspersky had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CERT-In, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Government of India, on October 22 for collaboration in the area of cybersecurity.
“Through this MoU, Kaspersky and CERT-In will work together for building a cooperative relationship and facilitate the fulfilment of mutual goals for creating a safe and secure cyberspace in the country,” Kaspersky said in an official release.
The cybersecurity firm will assist the Indian cybersecurity agency in the areas of cyber incident management, critical information protection, capacity building and enhancing users’ trust in digital technologies.
“This MoU would facilitate cooperation for detection of latest cybersecurity threats that can adversely affect information assets and privacy of the general users in the country and devise appropriate security measures to enable such users to secure their systems,” Kaspersky said.
The primary activities entailed via this MOU include “sharing of relevant technical information, threat intelligence, and data feeds by Kaspersky with CERT-In providing expert support and technical exchange such as cybersecurity incident reporting, incident analysis and response, cybersecurity audit, and malware analysis”.
The cybersecurity agency will also execute training programs within the framework of Kaspersky Global Transparency Initiatives such as Code Review and Assessment Training.
CERT-In and Kaspersky will jointly execute projects such as supporting awareness initiatives. CERT-In will also partner with the Kaspersky Innovative Arm (Kaspersky iHub) through mentorship and accelerator programs for supporting Indian start-ups with innovative cybersecurity projects.
Genie Gan, Head of Public Affairs for Asia Pacific, Kaspersky, said, “This MOU is a stepping stone toward the much-needed collaboration between two crucial entities in the field of cybersecurity. Considering the complex nature of cyber threats that we are encountering in today’s world, such a strategic partnership between Kaspersky and CERT-In is not only necessary but also inevitable.”
“As the complexity, frequency and sophistication of cyber attacks continues to increase, the pandemic has amply highlighted that we are interconnected and vulnerable. Our partnership with Kaspersky will help create a robust, safe, secure and resilient digital economy in a vibrant digital India,” Dr Sanjay Bahl, Director-General, CERT-In, said.
