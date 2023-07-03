Chennai-based KaarTech has raised $30 million from A91 Partners. Gautam Mago and Kaushik Anand from A91 Partners will be joining the board of KaarTech, said a release.

KaarTech is a digital transformation consulting company, specialising in SAP and S/4 HANA implementation.

“The partnership seeks to fuel KaarTech’s organic and inorganic growth across existing markets in the Middle East, the European Union and North America, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in its growth journey, with a particular emphasis on establishing a strong presence in North America,” the release said.

Founded in 2006, KaarTech specialises in IP and digital services in the SAP ecosystem with expertise in discrete manufacturing, professional services automation, process manufacturing and consumer packaged goods. With a team of over 2,000 employees, KaarTech has doubled its revenue in the last 24 months.

Chennai-based Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the company and its promoters, the release added.

KaarTech was started by its Founder & CEO Maran Nagarajan, Co-founders & Directors Ratnakumar N, Selvakumaran M and George Guardian.

KaarTech’s operations extend to over 15 global regions. The company has successfully executed over 2,500 projects, including for marquee customers like Aramco, the release said.

KaarTech is planning to become a listed company in the near future

