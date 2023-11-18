Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has partnered with PhonePe and launched digital QR-based ticketing for metro travellers. Chennai Metro passengers can now skip long queues at metro stations and ticket counters with seamless digital QR-based tickets.

Passengers can book digital QR-based tickets on the PhonePe Switch platform. This service will also carry the existing 20 per cent discount.

CMRL Managing Director M A Siddique on Friday launched the Digital QR-based ticketing system via Phonepe app at Metros, Nandanam, Anna Salai, says a release.

PhonePe will enable three services for commuters in phases - booking of single journey tickets, return journey tickets, and recharge of the smart card on PhonePe Switch. In the first phase, booking of single journey tickets on PhonePe Switch has been enabled. The other two services will be enabled soon.

Along with its partnership with Chennai Metro, PhonePe has also collaborated with Hyderabad Metro, Mumbai Metro, and Delhi Metro. Commuters can get e-tickets for up to six people at the same time from a single device and can start their journey by scanning it at the entry and exit gates of Metro stations.

PhonePe app needs to be scanned at the entry and exit gates of the Metro stations to complete the journey, the release said.