Chennai recorded highest number of cyber attacks among Tier-1 cities: Study

Almost one in every three internet users in India have encountered cyber attacks in the first quarter of the current fiscal, according to a report from K7 Computing, a Chennai-based cyber security solutions provider.

According to its latest edition of the Cyber Threat Monitor (CTM), metros in South India such as Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad witnessed more cyber attacks than Tier-1 cities, according to a press statement from the company.

Cyber Threat Monitor is a quarterly report which looks into the complex cybersecurity landscape in the country. It tracks all critical components of cybersecurity such as enterprise, mobile, Mac, Windows and Internet of Things (IoT), covering metros, Tier-1 and -2 regions.

As per the report, Chennai recorded the highest percentage of cyber attacks among Tier 1 cities in the first quarter at 48 per cent followed by Kolkata with 41 per cent.

Delhi registered the lowest of cyber attacks with 28 per cent during Q1.

“Cyber risk exposure steadily rises on working days in metros, and records the highest on Friday while the riskiest hour in the metros is around 4 pm and safest around 6 am,” the report added.

In Tier-2 cities, Patna experienced the most cyber attacks (48 per cent), followed by Guwahati (46 per cent) and Lucknow (45 per cent), while Thiruvananthapuram was the safest among others at 35 per cent. Tier-2 cities were found to be worse hit when compared to metros and Tier-1 regions.

“We see an increasing number of cyber attacks in Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities, and therefore, we urge concerned stakeholders to leverage specific intelligence for counter-measures and threat hunting,” said K Purushothaman, CEO, K7 Computing.