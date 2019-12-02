China Starts New Identity Check Measures for SIM Card Buyers

Guidelines that require Chinese telecom carriers to use facial recognition technology on buyers of SIM cards kicked in on Sunday as the country cracks down on fraud.

Companies should use artificial intelligence or other measures on buyers to ensure they match the identification provided to purchase the SIM cards, according to a notice issued in September by the Ministry of Industry and Information. Telcom companies must also ensure that the SIM cards are not resold, and that they are bought from legitimate businesses.

The measures are aimed at safeguarding citizens from scammers, and as part of anti-terrorism and cybersecurity efforts, the ministry said.