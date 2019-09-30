Chipmaker AMD to host GameOn

Info-tech

Updated on September 30, 2019

 

Chip maker AMD would host the fourth edition of its annual gaming event GameOne here on October 12 and 13 at the HITEX Convention Centre. The gaming event will be held on the sidelines of Comic Con.

The annual event, organised by Radeon Technology Group at AMD, would expose professional gamers to the latest gaming hardware and software developed by the team.

AMD, in association with esports partner Playmax Interactive, will also host the final rounds of global sensation games such as CS: GO, DOTA2, PUBG and Fortnite tournaments.

Over 30 teams and 200 individual gamers have registered to take part in the tournaments, Andrej Zdravkovic, Corporate Vice-President Software at AMD said.

 

