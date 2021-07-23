Info-tech

Cigniti posts lower net profit in Q1

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 23, 2021

Reports a revenue growth of 21 per cent at ₹264.36 crore.

Cigniti Technologies, a quality engineering and software testing services company, has posted a lower net profit of ₹20.42 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against ₹29.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

It registered a revenue of ₹264.36 crore in the quarter against ₹218.40 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 21 per cent, a company release said.

Published on July 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.