Cigniti posts lower net profit in Q1

Cigniti Technologies, a quality engineering and software testing services company, has posted a lower net profit of ₹20.42 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, as against ₹29.11 crore in the same quarter last year.

It registered a revenue of ₹264.36 crore in the quarter against ₹218.40 crore in the comparable quarter last year, showing a growth of 21 per cent, a company release said.