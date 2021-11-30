Cigniti ties up with Innovative5G

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Cigniti Technologies, a quality engineering and software testing services company, has expanded its portfolio of digital assurance and experience solutions for next generation 5G technologies.
The Hyderabad-based testing solutions company signed an agreement with Innovate5G in this regard.
“Our In5GGenius cloud platform allow enterprises to leverage the vast capabilities of the 5G bandwidth. Through this partnership with Cigniti, we can offer quality engineering services to expedite the development and mainstream roll-out of the 5G centric digital experience,” Chris Stark, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Innovate 5G, said.
“The promised benefits of 5G - high-speed networks, increased capacity and minimal latency – create a new dimension for companies to exploit across business and consumer applications, as well as with IoT,” Srikanth Chakkilam, Chief Executive Officer of Cigniti Technologies, said.
“But what comes will be new architectures supporting the intrinsic relationship between the applications/IoT devices and the network,” he said.
“Our partnership with Innovate5G will enable our Digital Assurance services to best support our clients’ 5G initiatives with speed, reliability and predictability,” he said.
