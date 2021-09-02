Cigniti’s global hackathon on Sept. 4, 5

Cigniti Technologies, a quality engineering and software testing services company, will host Cignithon, a virtual global software testing hackathon, on September 4 and 5.

The event will begin at 10 am on September 4 and end at 9 pm the following day.

The results will be declared on September 5, and the winners will get prizes up to ₹2 lakh along with other rewards and perks.

“Cignithon is a platform for testers to compete globally and test live products for Functionality, UI, and Security, as well as to test applications from different domains and tech stacks,” the Hyderabad-based testing services company said in a statement on Thursday.