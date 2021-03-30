Claims of data breach being investigated: MobiKwik CEO

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh on Tuesday said the company is investigating claims of some users that their data was available on the dark web. He said the company would get a third party to conduct a forensic data security audit.
Responding to reports of a massive data breach in MobiKwik’s servers, Singh came out with a detailed statement and said it is possible that any user could have uploaded their information on multiple platforms and it would be incorrect to say it has been accessed from the company or any identified source.
“When this matter was reported first last month, the company undertook a thorough investigation with the help of external security experts and did not find any evidence of a breach,” he stressed.
He further said the company is closely working with requisite authorities, and is confident that security protocols to store sensitive data are robust and have not been breached.
“For our users, we reiterate that all your MobiKwik accounts and balances are completely safe,” he said, adding that all financially sensitive data is stored in encrypted form in the company’s database.
According to independent cybersecurity researchers, personal details of 3.5 million MobiKwik users seem to have been leaked and is available for sale on the dark web.
The breach was flagged by French cybersecurity researcher, Elliot Alderson, on March 29, but prior to that was raised by Internet security researcher, Rajshekhar Rajaharia, in early March.
In his statement, Singh stressed that MobiKwik has robust internal policies and information security protocols and is subject to stringent compliance measures, including annual security audits.
In a bid to assure users, he said no misuse of credit cards, debit cards and wallet details is possible without a one-time password, which is received on the registered mobile phone only. He also urged users not to open any dark web or anonymous links.
Founded in 2009, MobiKwik’s payments network is one of the largest in India with more than 120 million users, three million merchants, and over 300 billers.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...