Cleartrip partners with Payback India

CFMoto kickstarts bike foray
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
Cleartrip, a travel tech organisation in India and the Middle-East, has partnered with Payback India, a multi-brand loyalty programme.
This partnership will enable the 100 million-plus Payback customers to earn points on Cleartrip and in addition redeem their existing Payback points on every booking made with Cleartrip. The partnership will also give Cleartrip access to Payback’s member base for flight bookings.
Ashish Dhruva, Head of Marketing, Cleartrip, in a statement, said while building this program they will stay true to their core philosophy of simplicity and ensure a frictionless experience for Payback members. RijishRaghavan, Chief Operating Officer, Payback India said this partnership will help further their objective of providing members with another major avenue to accelerate the accumulation of Payback points.
Cleartrip plans to leverage this partnership to incentivise app users by offering them added benefits. With this partnership, app users will receive 3X rewards as compared to website users. For instance, if a user transacting on the website earns 1 Payback Point on every Rs 100 spent, an app user will be rewarded 3 Payback points. Cleartrip’s loyal customer base will also get access to promotional offers over and above Payback points.
Chinese brand will take on established local and Japanese players
The two automakers will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...