Cleartrip partners with Payback India

Cleartrip, a travel tech organisation in India and the Middle-East, has partnered with Payback India, a multi-brand loyalty programme.

This partnership will enable the 100 million-plus Payback customers to earn points on Cleartrip and in addition redeem their existing Payback points on every booking made with Cleartrip. The partnership will also give Cleartrip access to Payback’s member base for flight bookings.

Ashish Dhruva, Head of Marketing, Cleartrip, in a statement, said while building this program they will stay true to their core philosophy of simplicity and ensure a frictionless experience for Payback members. RijishRaghavan, Chief Operating Officer, Payback India said this partnership will help further their objective of providing members with another major avenue to accelerate the accumulation of Payback points.

Cleartrip plans to leverage this partnership to incentivise app users by offering them added benefits. With this partnership, app users will receive 3X rewards as compared to website users. For instance, if a user transacting on the website earns 1 Payback Point on every Rs 100 spent, an app user will be rewarded 3 Payback points. Cleartrip’s loyal customer base will also get access to promotional offers over and above Payback points.