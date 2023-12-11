IT firm Coforge has introduced the Quasar Responsible AI, a comprehensive solution that guarantees the utilisation of AI adheres to ethical standards, fairness, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

As businesses progressively integrate AI, the notion of responsible AI has become a crucial concern to guarantee that AI applications uphold ethical principles, fairness, security, and conformity with applicable regulations and standards, said the company.

The solution tackles biases in datasets and models, identifies potential risks and compliance issues, and provides tools to govern, mitigate, and remediate these challenges. By fostering trust among AI stakeholders, this solution ensures that AI augments human capabilities without compromising rights or impacting societal inequities.

Sudarshan Seshadri, SVP, Data & AI Business Unit, Coforge, highlighted that “Coforge introduced Quasar Generative AI, enabling enterprises to create and deploy their own applications powered by Generative AI on a large scale. With the introduction of Coforge Quasar Responsible AI, our portfolio now encompasses three facets of AI: Cognitive AI, Generative AI, and Responsible AI, effectively meeting the diverse business requirements of our customers.”

5 offerings

This comprehensive solution encompasses five distinctive offerings tailored to address the multifaceted challenges of responsible AI implementation: Fairness AI ensures equity by incorporating powerful bias detection and mitigation features. Explainable AI takes a comprehensive approach to transparency through exploratory data analysis and performance assessment.

Compliance AI provides a suite of services for thorough risk analysis, third-party AI risk management, regulatory risk mitigation, and multi-stakeholder reporting. Trust AI establishes a secure and reliable environment by implementing data obfuscation, toxicity analysis, prompt optimization, and robust LLM governance. “Governance AI” integrates features such as drift detection, adversarial detection, outlier and data integrity analysis, coupled with comprehensive monitoring.

Together, these offerings form a cohesive framework, empowering organizations to responsibly and ethically leverage the potential of AI. This solution sets the stage for a more equitable, secure, and trustworthy AI-powered world, where AI serves as a force for progress and shared prosperity, said the company.