Cognizant and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses around the world. This will help clients create, migrate, and modernise their AI journeys.

Cognizant, a premier Global Systems Integrator partner for Google Cloud, will also open a series of Google Cloud AI Innovation hubs in Bangalore, London, and San Francisco. These hubs will bring together Cognizant experts, Google Cloud experts, customers, and university students to collaborate on responsible AI projects and solutions.

Cognizant’s investments in developing generative AI capabilities include launching the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University, a new program that will train 25,000 Cognizant professionals on Google Cloud AI technologies, which will also be offered to Cognizant clients. The university will offer a variety of courses, including introductory courses on AI fundamentals, advanced courses on Google Cloud’s solutions, and specific AI use cases, as per a Cognizant statement.

Supporting the global shift

S Ravi Kumar, CEO of Cognizant, said, “By expanding our long-standing alliance with Google Cloud to leverage our existing technology capabilities, upskill our talent, and deliver advanced technologies to our clients, Cognizant will play a critical role in supporting the global shift to responsible AI use.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said, “Our partnership with Cognizant will accelerate enterprises’ application of generative AI with more highly skilled AI experts, new solutions focused on creating business value, and deep experience applying Google Cloud technologies to industries like financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and retail.”

In deepening the alliance, Cognizant will invest in expanding its product offerings, providing robust training resources for tech talent development on Google Cloud, and launching innovation hubs in key technology centers worldwide to prompt collaboration and innovation around the responsible use of AI.

Building further on its existing Data Modernisation and Data Analytics specializations on Google Cloud, Cognizant will build a suite of transformative solutions for all industries, leveraging Google Cloud’s generative AI, predictive AI, and analytics capabilities. The first solution suites to be offered will be for the banking, insurance, life sciences, and retail industries, the release said.