Cognizant announces nationwide vaccination drive for over 6.5 lakh associates and kin

IT major Cognizant has announced its nationwide drive to vaccinate more than 6,50,000 associates, their families and support teams.
The company has also announced that it will continue the delivery of essential supplies to worst-hit communities including 1,000 oxygenated beds, ventilators, and vaccinations through $8.5 million (approximately ₹60 crores) in Covid-19 relief funding.
The efforts are a part of - Operation C3, Cognizant’s Covid-19 rapid response program to combat the pandemic.
“We are committed to deploying all the resources available to us to help the country overcome this humanitarian crisis. Our first priority is to protect our associates, their dependents, and support teams during these challenging times. We have partnered with top-tier healthcare providers and hospitals with pan India presence to help ensure access to critical health services and vaccinations,” said Rajesh Nambiar, Executive Vice President and Chairman, Cognizant India.
“Through our emergency funding to our foundation and UNICEF, we have mobilized lifesaving care for vulnerable and differently-abled communities, including vaccinations,” added Nambiar.
The vaccination drive for associates and families that was launched in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Gurgaon will now be expanded to 100 vaccination centres (CVCs) across 40 cities and will be further extended.
The vaccinations will be administered at the company’s facilities and through a network of hospitals managed by healthcare providers, including Apollo, Columbia ASIA, Fortis and Manipal. It will cover the costs of vaccines, and enable time-off for employees when needed. It will also ensure vaccine reimbursements where needed, the company has said.
Additionally, Cognizant India Foundation has collaborated with various NGOs and health authorities to mobilise delivery of 1,000 oxygenated Covid care beds for free community, pediatric ICU units, over 7 lakhs personal protective equipment (PPE) for front line workers, and special vaccination camps for people with disabilities and their care-givers.
The company has also taken other initiatives to support associates and their families in India, including a dedicated 24/7 emergency care helpline, virtual doctor consultations, Covid care hospital rooms with oxygen support, home quarantine care in 12 cities, enhanced insurance coverage, medical aid, and coverage for testing and vaccinations. It has also rolled out fully paid Covid leave for impacted associates or those serving as caregivers.
Additionally, Cognizant has also granted $2 million in emergency funding to UNICEF along with $6.2 million to operationalise relief efforts through Cognizant India Foundation and Outreach programs. Around, $300,000 has been donated by Cognizant’s India and global associates towards the relief efforts.
The company through UNICEF is supporting the set-up of 25 oxygen plants for hospitals in the Northeast and Maharashtra.
