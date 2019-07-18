Cognizant Technology Solutions names Sandra Wijnberg to board of directors

Cognizant Technology Solutions today announced that Sandra Wijnberg has been appointed to its board as a new independent director, effective July 16.

Wijnberg, 62, was most recently an Executive Advisor to Aquiline Holdings LLC, a registered investment advisory firm, from 2015 to early 2019. From 2007 to 2014, she was a partner and Chief Administrative Officer at the firm.

Wijnberg was previously Chief Financial Officer at Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.; Treasurer and interim Chief Financial Officer of Yum! Brands, Inc.; Chief Financial Officer, KFC Corporation at PepsiCo, Inc. She spent the early part of her career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley and Lehman Brothers.

Wijnberg is a member of the Boards of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. She previously served on the Boards of Tyco International plc (now Johnson Controls International plc) and Tyco Electronics Ltd. (now TE Connectivity Ltd.), says a Cognizant press release.