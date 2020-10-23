Cognizant to acquire IIoT solutions firm Bright Wolf

Cognizant will acquire Bright Wolf, a privately-held technology services provider specialising in custom Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for Fortune 1,000 clients across industries.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bright Wolf will mark Cognizant’s eighth acquisition to date in 2020 to accelerate growth in the company’s key strategic focus areas of cloud, AI and analytics, software product engineering, and IoT, says a press release.

The acquisition will accelerate Cognizant’s growth in IoT, expanding the company’s smart products offering and expertise in architecting and implementing IIoT solutions. Upon the acquisition closing, Bright Wolf’s team of experts will provide the foundation for a new Cognizant IoT innovation lab in the Raleigh-Durham, NC, Research Triangle.

Bright Wolf is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has been named an Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner, IoT Competency, the release said.

