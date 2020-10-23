Cognizant to acquire IIoT solutions firm Bright Wolf

Magnetic personality, but attractive enough?
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Cognizant will acquire Bright Wolf, a privately-held technology services provider specialising in custom Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for Fortune 1,000 clients across industries.
The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.
ALSO READ: Cognizant to acquire Chicago-based 10th Magnitude for an undisclosed amount
Bright Wolf will mark Cognizant’s eighth acquisition to date in 2020 to accelerate growth in the company’s key strategic focus areas of cloud, AI and analytics, software product engineering, and IoT, says a press release.
The acquisition will accelerate Cognizant’s growth in IoT, expanding the company’s smart products offering and expertise in architecting and implementing IIoT solutions. Upon the acquisition closing, Bright Wolf’s team of experts will provide the foundation for a new Cognizant IoT innovation lab in the Raleigh-Durham, NC, Research Triangle.
Bright Wolf is a Microsoft Gold Partner and has been named an Amazon Web Services Advanced Technology Partner, IoT Competency, the release said.
ALSO READ: India will play a leading role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution: Mukesh Ambani
New Nissan Magnite’s good looks may not be sufficient. The entire package needs to pull buyers away from ...
Revamped product line includes most powerful flagship
Can’t afford a top-end phone? The ‘Fan Edition’ has some advanced features at a better price
‘Who you become’ and ‘How you evolve’ is more critical than following a set of tips, tricks or templates
Immediate annuity plans without ‘return of purchase price’ offer a solution, but there are drawbacks
It’s vital to know the details of the waiting period clause in your health insurance
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...