Cognizant, the US-based IT company with a large presence in India, will acquire the US-based Thirdera to boost ServiceNow business. The American software company ServiceNow develops a cloud computing platform to help companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations.

The acquisition is expected to close in January 2024. Financial details were not disclosed.

Acquisition is expected to add more than 940 employees to Cognizant’s ServiceNow Business Group, creating one of the largest aggregations of ServiceNow professional certifications globally.

Cognizant and ServiceNow have expanded their strategic partnership since Cognizant’s acquisition of ServiceNow consultancy Linium in 2021, including a June 2023 announcement regarding a strategic partnership to drive AI-driven automation and the path toward building a $1 billion combined business, as well as the launch of an AI-powered service assurance offering for the telecommunications industry.

Thirdera is an Elite ServiceNow Partner specialising in advisory, implementation and optimisation solutions related to the ServiceNow platform, with a focus on emerging enterprise workflow products. As part of the acquisition, Thirdera’s ServiceNow training platform, Thirdera University – one of the world’s largest – is expected to play a central role in credentialing resources to fulfil growing demand in the ServiceNow ecosystem, says a release.

ServiceNow is leading a market shift toward customer, employee, and creator products, said Cognizant’s CEO S Ravi Kumar. The combination of Cognizant’s deep industry, AI, and platform expertise paired with Thirdera’s offerings in enterprise transformation will position Cognizant at the forefront of thought leadership and innovation in the ServiceNow ecosystem.

The addition of Thirdera’s ServiceNow consultants in North America, Spain, Colombia, the Netherlands, and Australia, among other locations, and Thirdera’s leading position in ServiceNow training and certifications, including Certified Master Architects and Certified Technical Architects, will create a combined Cognizant ServiceNow Business Group with more than 2,400 specialists and 14,000 certifications – together creating one of the largest and most highly accredited ServiceNow partners in the world.

Cognizant’s plan to acquire Thirdera will turbo-charge their ability to build GenAI industry leading solutions on the ServiceNow platform, said Bill McDermott, chairman and CEO of ServiceNow. The acquisition puts Cognizant well on their way to building a $1 billion joint business that can accelerate value for our customers.