Cognizant to buy Magenic Technologies

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Cognizant Technology Solutions will acquire Magenic Technologies Inc, a privately-held US-based custom software development services company. The acquisition will expand Cognizant’s software product engineering footprint, adding 475 employees in the US across seven locations and more than 350 employees in Manila.
Upon completion of the acquisition, Magenic associates will become part of Cognizant Softvision, connecting Magenic’s expertise with Cognizant’s global software development capabilities.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions. Financial details were not disclosed.
Magenic is Cognizant’s third acquisition in 2021, and the 12th announced since January 2020, to expand in key strategic focus areas — digital engineering, data and artificial intelligence, cloud, and the Internet of Things — that provide clients with capabilities to compete as modern digital businesses.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...