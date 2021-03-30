Cognizant unveils ‘Returnship Programme’ to tap tech talent

Cognizant Technology Solutions has launched a Returnship Programme, a 12-week paid experience for talented technology professionals looking to restart their careers after a break.

The programme is focussed on providing returners with a supportive environment and access to training, upskilling, mentorship and other resources. These professionals will work with cutting-edge technology through the programme and will subsequently be considered for full-time positions at Cognizant. The programme is a way to get diverse talent in the door, irrespective of when their last professional role was, says a release.

The US-based technology company with a large employee base in India has formed several Affinity Groups led by talented employees across the business. Each of these groups engages internally with employees and externally with clients and partners with a focus on three pillars — attract, hire and engage.

All of Cognizant’s affinity groups are open to all employees. In addition to utilising their personal external networks to attract candidates, Cognizant’s affinity groups also help diverse talent, once on board, to become engaged in Cognizant’s communities, which help create a sense of belonging, the release said.

Many talented professionals looking to return to the workforce are women, and Cognizant’s inaugural cohort includes women taking on Engineering Management Roles in the Digital Engineering practice, Rajesh Nambiar, Chairman and Managing Director, Cognizant India, said in the release.