Computacenter to hire 900 employees by Dec, expand footprint in India

Bengaluru, August 10

Computacenter, a UK-based IT solutions provider plans to hire 900 employees by December 2022, in a bid to strengthen and expand its footprint in India.

The company plans to tap into the large pool of talent in India and believes its culture and growth mindset will help them attract the right talent. Currently, Computacenter has a headcount of 1,100 employees in India. By 2025, it plans to increase the headcount to 5,000.

Technology hub

Sambit Dash, Country General Manager, and MD said, “We see India as a technology hub where we replicate all the functions within Computacenter and it is acting as a microcosm of the larger computer center. India drives innovation and automation for large organisations.”

The company has a center of excellence in Bangalore. It believes India is a strategic location for tech delivery center services. Hence, it intends to set up backup delivery centers tentatively in Pune or Hyderabad, through which its global clientele will be catered.

Supporting global clients

India operations of the firm include supporting its global clients and their captives in India. It focuses on managing consultation, transformation, and services. It provides IT infrastructure services such as digital workplace, cloud, data centre, network, and security.

Computacenter is a British multinational that provides computer services to public and private sector customers. Globally it employs 18,000 people. The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index.