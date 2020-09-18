Acer launches two new gaming laptops in India

Acer has launched its latest generation of Predator gaming laptops in India. It launched two new laptops under the series, the Predator Helios 300 and Triton 300.

Triton 300

The Triton 300 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. It is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors. The device comes with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics.

The laptop is equipped with Killer Killer DoubleShot Pro with Killer Control Center and Killer xTend. Apart from this, the laptop supports HDMI 2.0, mini-DP 1.4 and USB3.2 Type-C for connectivity. It is upgradeable to 32 GB using two soDIMM modules. It supports up to 3TB SSD.

Three heat pipes have been added to the laptop. The thermal design of the device includes a dual-fan cooling system. It has one 4th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fan and CoolBoost technology to avoid overheating.

Helios 300

Similar to the Triton 300, the Helios 300 also comes with a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. It is also powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics that can clock up to 240Hz refresh rate.

The processors can deliver faster frequencies with up to six cores and 12 threads.

It is equipped with Killer’s E26001 Ethernet Controller, Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Control Center 2.0 for connectivity. The laptop also supports up to 32 GB of 2933 MHz DDR4 memory, 2 PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 configuration along with up to 2TB Hard Disk Drive.

For audio, the Helion 300 has DTS:X Ultra Audio that can deliver 360-degree surround sound.

The laptop comes with dual fans, including one custom-designed 4th Generation AeroBlade 3D fan for cooling. It is also equipped with the Acer CoolBoost technology for manual adjustment of the fans during cooling.

Price and availability

The Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop is priced at ₹84,999 and The Predator Triton 300 gaming laptop will be available for ₹89,999.

The laptops will be on sale on Acer e-store and across other channels like Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Reliance and Vijay Sales.