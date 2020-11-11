Apple 'M1' Silicon-based Macbook Air, Macbook Pro, and Mac Mini launched

Apple launched three Apple Silicon-based Macbooks at the 'One More Thing' event on Tuesday.

The Apple Silicon M1 System-on-Chip (SoC) featured on the Apple Silicon-based Macbook Air, Mac Mini, and 13-inch Macbook Pro devices were among the devices launched at the event.

The first Mac with M1 SoC is the Macbook Air and is said to have 15 hours of battery life, with the pricing starts the same as before at $999.

The Macbook Air will become an all-out Apple Silicon based lineup with this transition despite ithe Macbook Air getting 10th Generation Intel processor upgrade back in March 2020.

The second device to feature the M1 Apple Silicon was the Mac Mini which sees more features being packed into the same chassis as before with prices starting at $699(India Pricing:Rs 64,900 onwards). There will also be an Intel processor variant for the MacMini.

The third device to feature the 'M1' Apple Silicon was the 13-inch Macbook Pro, features 2 USB-C ports, and is said to have a battery life of 17 hours of web browsing, 20 hours of video watching. The device is priced at $1299.

This is replacing the base 13-Inch Macbook pro with the 8th Gen Intel processor variant and is priced at 1,22,990 for the starting 13-inch Macbook pro with M1 in India.

The higher end 10th generation Intel processor variant of the 13-inch Macbook pro will continue to retail as before.

The M1 chip models based Macbook Air, Mac Mini and Macbook Pro will be available from November 17 and will replace the similar products in Macbook Pro and Mac Mini while there will continue to be Intel processor variants of the same.

The Apple Silicon 'M1' SoC features an 8 Core CPU, 8 Core GPU, and a 16-core neural Engine, and more transistors than ever. A lot of Machine Learning capabilities of the SoC using the 16-core neural engine on the M1 was showcased during the event.

macOS 11 Big Sur will be launched on Thursday, November 12, with these devices being available from November 17.

Earlier at WWDC, Apple said that the transition away from Intel chips will take two years. After updating its laptop line, Apple will still have until 2022 to transition the iMac, iMac Pro, Mac Pro, and Mac mini to Apple Silicon.